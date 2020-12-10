Code Yellow of rain in northern Oltenia, Muntenia and southwestern Moldavia until Friday

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Thursday issued a Code Yellow alert of significant rainfall for northern Oltenia, Muntenia and southwestern Moldavia and heavy snow in the Southern and Curvature Carpathians, valid until Friday 6.00 pm, according to AGERPRES.

Thus, in northern Oltenia and Muntenia, as well as in southwestern Moldavia, especially in the sub-Carpathian area and at altitudes lower than 1,700 meters, there will be significant rainfall, with water quantities to exceed 35-40 l/sq m and on small areas 50-70 l/sq m.

In the area of the Southern and Curvature Carpathians, in general at altitudes of over 1,700 metres, it will snow heavily and a consistent layer of snow will be created. The wind will blow strongly, with gust speeds of over 80-90 km/h and temporarily there will be a blizzard that will determine the decrease of visibility.

In fact, until Friday, throughout the south, east and centre of the country, rainfalls and wind blows will predominate.

"During the mentioned interval, temporarily, there will be mostly moderate precipitation, predominantly in the form of rain in the south, east, then in the centre of the country and mixed in the mountains. The quantities of water will exceed 15-25 l/sq m and even 30 l. Locally, in Moldavia and in the mountainous area, there will be more frost deposits," the ANM message also reads.