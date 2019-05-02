Commissioner Bieńkowska: We need fleet of European companies for climate-neutral economy

We must have a fleet of European companies, because they will be at the forefront of the transition to a neutral economy from the standpoint of climate impact, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Elzbieta Bieńkowska said on Friday.

Today's discussion was very interesting. We are almost at the end of the mandate of Parliament and the Commission. The Romanian Presidency has succeeded in carrying out many projects after trialogues. It is about the Ministers of Economy and Entrepreneurship, those who have had these successes. A large part of this informal council referred to SMEs. We discussed ways to boost market access, promote entrepreneurship in the European Union. We have discussed how industrial policy can stimulate an appropriate ecosystem for business. For us, the Europeans, it is important, of course, to promote European champions, but it is not enough. We must have a fleet of European companies, many companies: micro-enterprises, SMEs or medium-sized enterprises, start-ups and scale-ups. These will be at the forefront of the transition to a climate-neutral economy, Elzbieta Bieńkowska told a press conference following the informal meeting of the COMPET Committee - Internal Market and Industry.

She mentioned that Europe is committed to this goal of creating a neutral economy from the point of view of environmental impact by 2050. In this respect, a high-level working group was set up to discuss energy intensive industries and will develop a vision by the end of the year with a much more detailed plan and roadmap on what to do from their perspective, how European or national instruments can be combined, both of which are important.

Elzbieta Bieńkowska mentioned that industry and the single market had been discussed and that one of the ministers said at noon that the climate-neutral economy should not promote to the detriment of industrial development.

In his turn, Economy Minister Niculae Badalau said that three important issues were addressed during the meeting: the SME market, where we are talking about a new action plan to relaunch the entrepreneurial spirit, the single market and the energy-intensive industry. Also, Niculae Badalau mentioned that in parallel with the works of the COMPET Council, an event dedicated to both Romanian and foreign entrepreneurs took place.