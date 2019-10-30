Committees continuing hearings of ministers picked for Orban Gov't

Parliament's committees are continuing today their hearings of the ministers picked for the Orban Government.

According to the official timetable, Bogdan Lucian Aurescu, designated to become the new foreign minister, will be heard starting at 13:00hrs by the joint committees on foreign affairs and the Romanian communities abroad.Catalin Predoiu, picked for justice minister, will show up for hearings at 15:00hrs before the joint legislative committee and the committees investigation of abuses, corruption and petitions and on human rights, religious denominations and national minorities' matters; at 11:00hr Virgil-Daniel Popescu, minister-designate of economy, energy and the business environment will come before the joint committees on economic policy, reform and privatization and on industries and services.Lucian Nicolae Bode, the designated minister of transport, infrastructure and communications, will be heard from 15:00hrs by the joint committees on transport and infrastructure and on information and communications technology, while Ion Stefan, the pick for public works, development and administration minister will be heard at 12:00hrs by the committees on public administration and urban planning.Cristina Monica Anisie, the minister-designate of education and research, and Marian Ionut Stroe, the minister-designate of youth and sports, will be heard in the morning by the committees on education, science, youth and sports.Victoria Violeta Alexandru, the minister-designate of labour and social security, will be heard from 14:00hrs by the committees on labour and social security and on equal opportunities for women and men.On Tuesday, the first day of hearings, the specialist committees endorsed seven of the designated ministers: Victor Sebastian Costache for minister of health; Marcel Ion Vela for minister of internal affairs; Ionel Nicolae Ciuca for defence minister; Nechita-Adrian Oros for minister of agriculture and rural development, Costel Alexe for minister of the environment, waters and forestry; Bogdan Gheorghiu for minister of culture, and Ioan Marcel Bolos for minister of European funds. At the same time, Vasile-Florin Citu failed to secure the endorsement of the specialist committees.A vote on the Ludovic Orban Cabinet is set for Monday at 14:00hrs.