Construction production in Romania increases Jan.-Aug., 2021

Cristi Șelaru
INS Institutul Național de Statistică

The volume of production in construction increased in Romania by 2.7% in the first eight months of 2021, y-o-y, on increases in new construction, show data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to official statistics, between January 1 and August 31, 2021, the volume of new construction production increased by 11.5%.

On the other hand, decreases were recorded in capital repairs (-17.1%) and current maintenance and repair works (-11.1%), Agerpres informs.

Eight months into 2021, there was an increase in residential buildings (+ 27.9%), but in non-residential buildings and civil engineering works there were decreases by 5.9% and 3.4%, respectively.

Overall, by the end of August, the volume of construction works increased by 2.7%, unadjusted.

According to INS, construction production, adjusted for business days and seasonality increased by 1.9% in volume.

In August 2021 versus 2021, the volume of construction production was down both in unadjusted terms (-0.3%) and adjusted terms (-2.6%).

At the same time, in August 2021 vs August 2020, the volume of construction production was down 5.8% overall.

When adjusted for business days and seasonality, the volume of construction production decreased by a total of 5.2%, in similar calendar terms.

 

