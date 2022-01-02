Consulate General of Romania in Edinburgh has a modern space for public services

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that it has completed the works of extension and modernization of the working space with the public at the Consulate General of Romania in Edinburgh, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The approach aimed at renting an additional space and works for the interior design of the working space with the public, the counters and the space for consular officers, a MAE release sent to AGERPRES informs.Thus, the new reconfiguration of the working space with the public has increased the number of counters to five, compared to three previously available. This allows for a considerable increase in the capacity to take over and process requests for consular services, as well as to streamline workflows at the level of the consular office, according to the MAE."The operationalization of the new working space of the Edinburgh consular office continues the MAE's efforts to improve the quality of consular services and to increase their processing capacity and is part of the extensive program of measures to expand and modernize the network, initiated in 2020 by the decision of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu, in order to ensure prompt and quality services to the Romanian citizens abroad", the MAE informs.Currently, Romanian citizens in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland benefit from consular services, consular assistance and protection provided by three diplomatic and consular representatives: Consular Section of the Romanian Embassy in London (https://londra.mae.ro/ ) - in the process of being transformed into the Consulate General, the Consulate General of Romania in Edinburgh (https://edinburgh.mae.ro/) and the Consulate General of Romania in Manchester (https://manchester.mae.ro/).