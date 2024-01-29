Consultations with representatives of taxi and alternative transport organisations at Victoria Palace of Government

Government representatives met on Monday at the Victoria Palace of Government with members of taxi and alternative transport organisations and structures, in the context of the protests triggered by the latter.

According to a press release issued by the Executive, there was an exchange of views on how to regulate taxi and alternative transport activities, agerpres reports.

"During the meeting, the taxi drivers' representatives highlighted, in particular, their dissatisfaction with the way in which the two activities, taxi and alternative transport, are regulated, requesting the improvement of the legal framework in order to ensure fair competition between service providers, taking into account the new challenges arising from the evolution of technology and digitization," the press release said.

The participants in the discussions agreed that, in the next period, they will send to the Government their comments on the amendment of the legislation that regulates their field of activity, and a new meeting will be set up in the same format once the comments are pooled together, the cited source said.