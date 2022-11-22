Consumers-banks lawsuits decreases three times compared to 2015-2016 period

The number of lawsuits between banks and consumers has currently reached a little over 13,000, being three times lower compared to the 2015-2016 period, when it amounted to approximately 40,000, according to a press release of the Alternative Banking Dispute Resolution Centre (ABDRC) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

In this context, the Alternative Banking Dispute Resolution Centre (ADR Center) resumes its call to commercial banks to direct their natural person clients to access its services, in order to find an amicable solution with the help of a conciliator, with the aim of reducing even more the number of litigations pending trials, told Agerpres.

According to the release, 122 court cases were closed in 2022 because the parties went through the conciliation process within the ADR Center. In 2021, there were 67 trials concluded in this way.

Among the pending cases, which have found their resolution at the ADR Center, there are: action for finding abusive clauses; action regarding Law No. 77/2016 (payment); insolvency procedure; appeal to writ of execution.

The object of the requests was aimed at the return of the administration commission that had been charged for the amount granted and the return of the credit granting commission; removal and refund of the credit administration commission and the file analysis commission; contract renegotiation and rate reduction (CHF loan).

Until 15 November 2022, in 3,960 cases, consumers and banks resolved their grievances through the ABDRC. In 2,486 cases, the parties negotiated and accepted the solution proposed by the Center's conciliators. Another 533 negotiations ended without the solution being accepted by both sides.

In another 1,474 situations, the banks or NBFIs resolved their customers' complaints directly, without the intervention of conciliators, however, after the consumers addressed to the ABDRC. The benefits obtained in almost seven years of activity exceed 7.5 million EUR.