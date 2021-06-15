Container with over 25 tons of waste, discovered in Constanta-Sud Agigea Port

A container from Germany, loaded with over 25 tons of waste - rubber, which were about to be imported in Romania without respecting the legal provisions, was discovered in the Constanta Sud-Agigea Port.

"On June 14, following information-operative activity, the customs police, in cooperation with border workers and commissioners from the National Environment Guard - the Constanta County Commissariat, identified a container, arrived from Germany, for a company based in the county of Valcea that is carrying out import activities in Romania," according to a press release sent by the Coast Guard to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Upon additional checks, the control team noticed that the container was filled with 25 tons of rubber waste, goods that did not correspond with the declared data and documents used at the border authority.

In this sense, the container was not granted permission to enter Romania's territory by the Constanta Environment Guard commissioners, because the cargo was waste.

Thus, it cannot be placed in circulation on Romania's territory, nor can they be marketed, as they jeopardize the lives and health of consumers in the event of their use.

In cause, the border police are continuing the investigation, under the coordination of the prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Constanta Court, under the crime of using unreal identification and violating waste ordinances, and the cargo will be returned to the German company.