A number of 9,124 people with COVID-19 are being admitted to the hospitals, of whom 1,130 in Intensive Care Units, informed on Thursday, the Strategic Communication Group, according to AGERPRES.

On Romania's territory, 32,581 people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus are in home isolation, and 9,099 are under institutional isolation.

Furthermore, there are 49,113 people under quarantine at home, and 54 are under institutional quarantine.