Coronavirus/2,797 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs, over 30k tests lately

As many as 2,797 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following more than 30,000 tests performed at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

As of Tuesday, 749,434 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 695,398 were declared cured.

At the national level, 5,610,170 RT-PCR tests and 172,163 rapid antigenic tests have been processed so far.

In the past 24 hours, 22,133 RT-PCR tests (13,421 based on case definition and medical protocol and 8,712 on request) and 8,166 rapid antigenic tests were performed.

Also, since the last information made by the GCS, the results of 96 tests processed prior to the last 24 hours have been reported and submitted by 9 February.