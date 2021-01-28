Coronavirus / 2,901 new COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 18,105

A number of 2,901 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, following over 31,000 tests made at a national level, informed, on Thursday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

These are cases that did not have a positive test prior, the GCS specifies.

Other 90 people - 57 male and 33 female - infected with SARS-CoV-2 died within the last 24 hours, the death toll reaching 18,105, according to the data sent on Thursday by the GCS.

Of these, one casualty was registered to the 30-39 age category, 7 casualties for the 40-49 category, 6 casualties for the 50-59 category, 19 casualties for the 60-69 age category, 32 casualties for the 70-79 category and 25 casualties for the over 80 years old.

87 of these registered casualties are of patients who presented comorbidities, two deceased patients did not present any comorbidities, and for one deceased patient there were currently no comorbidities reported.