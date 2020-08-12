 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus case count: Bucharest City - 7,779, Suceava County - 4,805, Arges County - 4,232

Inquam Photos / George Calin
covid coronavirus parlament

Romania's areas with the highest coronavirus caseloads are Bucharest City - with 7,779 cases, Suceava County - with 4,805, Arges County with 4,232, and Brasov County - with 3,752, the the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

The counties with over 2,000 illnesses are Prahova - 2,808, Galati - 2,662, Dambovita - 2,444, and Vrancea - 2,120.

Another 18 counties have crossed the 1,000-line - Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Buzau, Cluj, Constanta, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iasi, Ilfov, Mures, Neamt, Sibiu, Timis and Vaslui.

The case numbers in a breakdown by counties is as follows:

* Alba - 839

* Arad - 1,353

* Arges - 4,232

* Bacau - 1,898

* Bihor - 1,439

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 983

* Botosani - 1,213

* Brasov - 3,752

* Braila - 1,149

* Buzau - 1,639

* Caras-Severin - 448

* Calarasi - 372

* Cluj - 1,521

* Constanta - 1,218

* Covasna - 555

* Dambovita - 2,444

* Dolj - 1,028

* Galati - 2,662

* Giurgiu - 489

* Gorj - 1,184

* Harghita - 617

* Hunedoara - 1,249

* Ialomita - 838

* Iasi - 1,852

* Ilfov - 1,554

* Maramures - 687

* Mehedinti - 928

* Mures - 1,111

* Neamt - 1,604

* Olt - 951

* Prahova - 2,808

* Satu Mare - 137

* Salaj - 238

* Sibiu - 1,123

* Suceava - 4,805

* Teleorman - 433

* Timis - 1,720

* Tulcea - 333

* Vaslui - 1,122

* Valcea - 694

* Vrancea - 2,120

* Bucharest City - 7,779

The GCS report also includes 56 people who are not assigned to any county.

A total of 65,177 novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Romania since the onset of the pandemic, with 1,415 new cases registered in the past 24 hours; 763 persons retested positive.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.