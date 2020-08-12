Coronavirus case count: Bucharest City - 7,779, Suceava County - 4,805, Arges County - 4,232

Romania's areas with the highest coronavirus caseloads are Bucharest City - with 7,779 cases, Suceava County - with 4,805, Arges County with 4,232, and Brasov County - with 3,752, the the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

The counties with over 2,000 illnesses are Prahova - 2,808, Galati - 2,662, Dambovita - 2,444, and Vrancea - 2,120.

Another 18 counties have crossed the 1,000-line - Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Buzau, Cluj, Constanta, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iasi, Ilfov, Mures, Neamt, Sibiu, Timis and Vaslui.

The case numbers in a breakdown by counties is as follows:

* Alba - 839

* Arad - 1,353

* Arges - 4,232

* Bacau - 1,898

* Bihor - 1,439

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 983

* Botosani - 1,213

* Brasov - 3,752

* Braila - 1,149

* Buzau - 1,639

* Caras-Severin - 448

* Calarasi - 372

* Cluj - 1,521

* Constanta - 1,218

* Covasna - 555

* Dambovita - 2,444

* Dolj - 1,028

* Galati - 2,662

* Giurgiu - 489

* Gorj - 1,184

* Harghita - 617

* Hunedoara - 1,249

* Ialomita - 838

* Iasi - 1,852

* Ilfov - 1,554

* Maramures - 687

* Mehedinti - 928

* Mures - 1,111

* Neamt - 1,604

* Olt - 951

* Prahova - 2,808

* Satu Mare - 137

* Salaj - 238

* Sibiu - 1,123

* Suceava - 4,805

* Teleorman - 433

* Timis - 1,720

* Tulcea - 333

* Vaslui - 1,122

* Valcea - 694

* Vrancea - 2,120

* Bucharest City - 7,779

The GCS report also includes 56 people who are not assigned to any county.

A total of 65,177 novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Romania since the onset of the pandemic, with 1,415 new cases registered in the past 24 hours; 763 persons retested positive.