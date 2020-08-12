Coronavirus case count: Bucharest City - 7,779, Suceava County - 4,805, Arges County - 4,232

Romania's areas with the highest coronavirus caseloads are Bucharest City - with 7,779 cases, Suceava County - with 4,805, Arges County with 4,232, and Brasov County - with 3,752, the the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.
The counties with over 2,000 illnesses are Prahova - 2,808, Galati - 2,662, Dambovita - 2,444, and Vrancea - 2,120.
Another 18 counties have crossed the 1,000-line - Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Buzau, Cluj, Constanta, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iasi, Ilfov, Mures, Neamt, Sibiu, Timis and Vaslui.
The case numbers in a breakdown by counties is as follows:
* Alba - 839
* Arad - 1,353
* Arges - 4,232
* Bacau - 1,898
* Bihor - 1,439
* Bistrita-Nasaud - 983
* Botosani - 1,213
* Brasov - 3,752
* Braila - 1,149
* Buzau - 1,639
* Caras-Severin - 448
* Calarasi - 372
* Cluj - 1,521
* Constanta - 1,218
* Covasna - 555
* Dambovita - 2,444
* Dolj - 1,028
* Galati - 2,662
* Giurgiu - 489
* Gorj - 1,184
* Harghita - 617
* Hunedoara - 1,249
* Ialomita - 838
* Iasi - 1,852
* Ilfov - 1,554
* Maramures - 687
* Mehedinti - 928
* Mures - 1,111
* Neamt - 1,604
* Olt - 951
* Prahova - 2,808
* Satu Mare - 137
* Salaj - 238
* Sibiu - 1,123
* Suceava - 4,805
* Teleorman - 433
* Timis - 1,720
* Tulcea - 333
* Vaslui - 1,122
* Valcea - 694
* Vrancea - 2,120
* Bucharest City - 7,779
The GCS report also includes 56 people who are not assigned to any county.
A total of 65,177 novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Romania since the onset of the pandemic, with 1,415 new cases registered in the past 24 hours; 763 persons retested positive.