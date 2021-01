A number of 8,068 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 1,005 in intensive care units, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

In Romania, 48,505 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 11,348 are in institutionalized isolation.

Also, 75,834 people are in quarantine at home, and 157 in institutionalized quarantine.