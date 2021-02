A number of 7,045 people infected with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, out of whom 943 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

In Romania, 40,366 people confirmed to have a SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 10,194 are in institutionalized isolation.

Also, 59,672 people are in quarantine at home, and 127 in institutionalized quarantine.