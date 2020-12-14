 
     
Coronavirus / GCS: Infection rate in Bucharest - 6.9 per thousand inhabitants, followed by Constanta and Ilfov

Forbes
COVID coronavirus

The cumulative infection rate with the novel coronavirus at 14 days in Bucharest is 6.9 per thousand inhabitants, the capital being followed by Ilfov and Constanta counties, with an incidence of 6.49 per thousand, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

Thus, according to the most recent report, a high incidence of cases per thousand inhabitants is also registered in the counties of Cluj - 4.91, Brasov - 4.71, Timis - 3.97, Arges - 3.89, Arad - 3, 46, Galati - 3.33 and Sibiu - 3.2.

A low SARS-CoV-2 infection rate is registered in Harghita and Gorj counties - 0.91 each, and Olt county - 1.19.

