Coronavirus/GCS: Most new cases in Bucharest - 1,867, followed by Constanta, Cluj counties

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report are Bucharest - 1,867 and the counties of Constanta - 453, Cluj - 331, Ilfov - 326, Timis - 319, Iasi - 318, Brasov - 310, according to the data released on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Harghita - 30, Salaj - 32, Gorj - 43, Neamt - 45, Botosani - 48, Vrancea - 49.

In total, 6,460 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported, compared to the last report, following tests performed at the national level.

In the last 24 hours, the police and gendarmes applied 5,540 contravention sanctions, in a total amount of 873,000 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law no. 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.