A number of 13,447 persons are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities, of whom 1,131 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

On the territory of Romania, 48,140 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in home isolation and 13,281 are in institutionalized isolation.

Furthermore, 79,434 people are in home quarantine, and 19 in institutionalized quarantine.