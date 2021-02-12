Coronavirus latest/ Bucharest reports highest daily case count - 379, followed by Timis, Iasi counties

The areas with the most newly confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases from the previous daily reporting are Bucharest City with 379, followed by the counties of Timis - 234, Iasi - 112, Brasov - 111, Cluj - 109, Maramures - 106, according to the report released on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

The fewest new cases were reported in the counties of Mehedinti - 8, Tulcea - 9, Covasna - 10, Giurgiu - 13, Buzau - 15, Braila and Ialomita - 16 each.

Romania's daily tally since the last report is 2,550 new cases of SARS-CoV-2, following more than 30,000 tests performed nationwide.