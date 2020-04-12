Coronavirus latest: Romania's death toll climbs to 306

Romania's death toll from COVID-19 hit 306 since our latest report, with 8 deaths announced by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Saturday night and another 16 on Sunday morning.The victims, aged between 27 and 98, are as follows:
* Casualty No. 283 - 78-year-old man, Iasi County. Admitted to the Gastroenterology Department of the Iasi County Emergency Hospital. Sampled for COVID-19 on 24.03.2020, confirmed positive on 25.03.2020. Died on 11.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: multicentric hepatocellular carcinoma, decompensated cirrhosis, hepatitis C.
* Casualty No. 284 - 67-year-old woman from Timis County. Admitted to the Emergency Department of the Timisoara County Emergency Hospital on 09.04.2020, moved to the CFR Timisoara Hospital (inpatient care). Sampled for COVID-19 on 09.04. 2020, confirmed positive on 10.04.2020. Died on 10.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: lung neoplasm, obesity; type 2 diabetes, tumor on the left adrenal gland.
Casualty No. 286 - 78-year-old man from Bucharest. Admitted to the 'Sf. Ioan' Hospital of Bucharest on 05.04.2020, transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of the 'Colentina' Hospital on 06.04.2020 (in coma). Sampled for COVID-19 on 05.04.2020, confirmed positive on 05.04.2020. Died on 10.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, cholestasis and cytolysis syndrome, lung septic shock.
* Casualty No. 287 - 54-year-old man from Suceava County. Sampled for COVID-19 (autopsy sample) on 08.04.2020, confirmed positive on 09.04.2020. Died at home on 07.04.2020. No pre-existing medical condition.
* Casualty No. 288 - 27-year-old man from Suceava County. Sampled for COVID-19 (autopsy sample) on 08.04.2020, confirmed positive on 09.04.2020. Died on 06.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, cholestasis and cytolysis syndrome, lung septic shock, schizophrenia; alcohol consumer.
* Casualty No. 289 - 98-year-old woman from Suceava County. Sampled for COVID-19 (autopsy sample) on 02.04.2020, confirmed positive on 09.04.2020. Died at home on 01.04.2020.
* Casualty No. 290 - 47-year-old man from Suceava County. Sampled for COVID-19 (autopsy sample) on 06.04.2020, confirmed positive on 09.04.2020. Died on 05.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: high blood pressure, obesity.
* Casualty No. 291 - 58-year-old woman from Brasov County (nurse). Sampled for COVID-19 on 31.03.2020, confirmed positive on 01.04.2020. Admitted to the Brasov Pulmonology Hospital (support facility) on 02.04.2020. As her condition worsened, she was moved on 06.04.2020 to the Intensive Care Unit of the Brasov Military Hospital with the diagnosis of COVID-19 pneumonia. Taken on the same day via the Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service to the Bucharest 'Colentina' Hospital, with respiratory failure. Died on 11.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: atherosclerosis, obesity.
Casualty No. 292 - 53-year-old man, Suceava County. Admitted to the Radauti Municipal Hospital with upper digestive bleeding. Sampled for COVID-19 (autopsy sample) on 05.04.2020, confirmed positive on 09.04.2020. Died on 04.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: diabetes.
* Casualty No. 293 - 86-year-old man from Suceava County. Sampled for COVID-19 (autopsy sample) on 08.04.2020, confirmed positive on 09.04.2020. Died at home on 07.04.2020. Lived alone. No record of pre-existing medical conditions.
* Casualty No. 294 - 79-year-old woman from Suceava County. Sampled for COVID-19 (autopsy sample) on 08.04.2020, confirmed positive on 09.04.2020. Died at the Radauti Emergency Center on 06.04.2020. Had a family contact (son returned from UK three weeks ago).
* Casualty No. 295 - 87-year-old man, Suceava County. Admitted to the Suceava County Emergency Hospital on 16.03.2020, where he was operated for bowel blockage, digestive fistula. Sampled for COVID-19 on 27.03.2020, confirmed positive on 02.04.2020. Died on 10.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: atrial fibrillation, ischemic heart disease, chronic obstructive bronchopneumonia.
* Casualty No. 296 - 38-year-old man from Mehedinti County. Admitted to the Infectious Diseases Unit of the Drobeta Turnu Severin County Emergency Hospital on 01.04.2020 with the diagnosis of acute pneumonitis. Sampled for COVID-19 on 09.04.2020, confirmed positive on 10.04.2020. Died on 12.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: chronic kidney failure (was under dialysis treatment), chronic bronchopneumopathy, hepatitis C.
* Casualty No. 297 - 63-year-old man from Botosani County. Admitted to the 'Mavromati' Hospital in Botosani on 09.04.2020 in comatose condition. Sampled for COVID-19 on 09.04. 2020, confirmed positive on 10.04.2020. Died on 10.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: diabetes, obesity.
* Casualty No. 298 - 77-year-old woman from Mures County. Admitted to the Infectious Diseases Ward of the Targu Mures County Clinical Hospital on 27.03.2020, moved to the Intensive Care Unit on 30.03.2020. Sampled for COVID-19 on 28.03.2020, confirmed positive on 30.03.2020. Died on 10.04.2020.
* Casualty No. 299 - 63-year-old man from Mures County. Admitted to the Infectious Diseases Ward of the Targu Mures County Clinical Hospital on 06.04.2020, moved to the Intensive Care Unit on 09.04.2020. Sampled for COVID-19 on 07.04.2020, confirmed positive on 07.04.2020. Died on 10.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: diabetes.
* Casualty No. 300 - 79-year-old woman from Arad County. Admitted to the Internal Medicine Unit of the Arad County Emergency Clinical Hospital on 03.04.2020, moved to the Surgical Ward on 09.04.2020 with acute abdomen. Sampled for COVID-19 on 09.04.2020, confirmed positive on 11.04.2020. Died on 11.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: heart failure, atrial fibrillation.
* Casualty No. 301 - 71-year-old woman from Bucharest. Admitted to the Central Military Hospital for operated colonic neoplasm, moved on 06.04.2020 to the intensive care unit of the Colentina Hospital with post-surgery complications. Confirmed positive for COVID-19 on 26.03.2020. Died on 11.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: colonic neoplasm.
* Casualty No. 302 - 59-year-old woman from Salaj County. Admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Zalau County Emergency Hospital on 10.04.2020 in 4th grade coma, brain stem stroke, intubated. Sampled for COVID-19 on 10.04.2020, confirmed positive on 11.04.2020. Died on 10.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: high blood pressure, extrasystolic arrhythmia, depression.
* Casualty No. 303 - 80-year-old man from Hunedoara County. Admitted to the Neurology Ward of the Deva Emergency Hospital on 25.03.2020 with stoke. High blood pressure. Sampled for COVID-19 on 08.04.2020, confirmed positive on 10.04.2020. Died on 10.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: high blood pressure, stroke.
* Casualty No. 304 - 82-year-old woman from Hunedoara County. Admitted to the Neurology Ward of the Deva Emergency Hospital on 21.03.2020 with right-side hemiparesis. Sampled for COVID-19 on 08.04.2020, confirmed positive on 10.04.2020. Died on 10.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: high blood pressure, stroke.
* Casualty No. 305 - 34-year-old man from Hunedoara County. Sampled for COVID-19 (autopsy sample) on 06.04.2020, confirmed positive on 10.04.2020. Died on 06.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: immunosuppression.
* Casualty No. 306 - 81-year-old man from Hunedoara County. Sampled for COVID-19 (autopsy sample) on 06.04.2020, confirmed positive on 10.04.2020. Died on 06.04.2020.