Coronavirus update: 2,738 people infected with novel coronavirus in Romania

As many as 2,738 people have been confirmed so far in Romania with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.

Since the previous report by GCS a further 278 new cases of the illness have been recorded.

Of the infected persons, 267 were declared recovered and discharged: 58 in Timis County; 91 in Bucharest; 23 in Caras-Severin County; 8 in Dolj County; 20 in Prahova County; 13 in Constanta County; 28 in Iasi County; 8 in Cluj County; 5 in Brasov County; 5 in Galati County; 2 in Bihor County; 1 in Braila County; 1 in Mures County; 1 in Neamt County; 1 in Alba County; 2 in Arges County.

A number of 78 patients are admitted to intensive care.

As many as 94 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Romania have died.

