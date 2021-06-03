Corpse found by firefighters inside hazardous waste incinerator in Brazi, Prahova County

The intervention of firefighters to extinguish the fire that broke out on Wednesday at the hazardous waste incinerator from Brazi [central Prahova County] continues, a deceased person having been found in the affected area, agerpres reports.

"Water is still being poured, and at the moment there are no visible outbreaks, but it certainly continues to smolder underneath, where we do not have access to reach with water. Colleagues entered the affected area, where we assumed the person could be and found him," informs the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) Prahova on Thursday.

Representatives of Eco Burn, the company that operates the hazardous waste incinerator, claimed that the fire was caused by "a criminal hand", indicating an employee who threatened to commit suicide.Given that a bicycle was found in the yard of the economic operator, the hypothesis that a person was caught inside the hall was taken into account, but firefighters could not enter on Wednesday, as the building was extremely degraded, its structure collapsed and was not safe.The fire resulted in large smoke emissions, the citizens in the area receiving a RO-ALERT message.