Court of Accounts launches project that will implement measures related to Human Resources&Communication Strategies

The Romanian Court of Accounts launched on Friday the third project developed with the support of DG Reform, which aims to implement a set of measures related to the Human Resources and Communication Strategies, through the Technical Support Instrument, developed over a two-year period, for the reform and the institutional modernization of the Court of Accounts of Romania, declared Mihai Busuioc, chairman of the Court of Accounts.

The institution hosted, at its headquarters in Bucharest, the launch meeting of the project "Technical support for the implementation of the Romanian Court of Accounts strategies" - 22RO09.

The project is fully financed by the European Commission through the Technical Support Instrument and benefits from technical support from the General Directorate of Support for Structural Reforms - DG REFORM.

The launch meeting was attended by the chairman of the Court of Accounts of Romania, Mihai Busuioc, the general director of the General Directorate of Support for Structural Reforms within the European Commission, Mario Nava, and the members of the teams involved in the project.

We are pleased to continue the support given to the Court of Accounts of Romania in achieving its strategic objectives. The reform supported by this project emphasizes the importance of developing a solid institutional framework for managing human resources policies, as well as internal and external communication. These functions represent a prerequisite for the consolidation of public audit in Romania. The project launched today completes the efforts of the Court of Accounts for the institution's digital transformation, which also benefits from technical support from DG Reform, stated Mario Nava.AGERPRES