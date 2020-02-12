 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Court sustains constitutionality objection over gov't's dealing with OUG 114

ccr

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) has sustained a constitutionality objection filed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) over the government's assuming responsibility for Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114/2018, which concerns some tax and budget measures and the amendment and completion of some pieces of legislation, according sources with CCR.

The Social Democratic Party filed on December 30, 2019 a constitutionality objection over a draft amendment of the Government Emergency Ordinance 114/2018, proposed for adoption by Government's assuming responsibility for it on December 23, 2019.

"The objection concerns both the form of the draft amendment (the fact that there is already a draft approval for OUG 114 in the legislative procedure) and the substance of the draft (the ban on drawing a state pension and wage at the same time)," PSD said in a press statement.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.