Court sustains constitutionality objection over gov't's dealing with OUG 114

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) has sustained a constitutionality objection filed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) over the government's assuming responsibility for Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114/2018, which concerns some tax and budget measures and the amendment and completion of some pieces of legislation, according sources with CCR.

The Social Democratic Party filed on December 30, 2019 a constitutionality objection over a draft amendment of the Government Emergency Ordinance 114/2018, proposed for adoption by Government's assuming responsibility for it on December 23, 2019."The objection concerns both the form of the draft amendment (the fact that there is already a draft approval for OUG 114 in the legislative procedure) and the substance of the draft (the ban on drawing a state pension and wage at the same time)," PSD said in a press statement.

AGERPRES