COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 15,510 people immunised in last 24 hours

The National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 15,510 doses of vaccine have been administered, out of which 7,571 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 7,939 doses of Moderna vaccine, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) via the National Electronic Immunization Registry app.

Of these, 548 people received the first Pfizer-BioNTech dose, and 7,023 - the booster shot, while 7,939 people were immunized with the first dose of Moderna vaccine.

To date, according to CNCAV, 825,296 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered (as of December 27, 2020) and 31,026 doses of the Moderna vaccine (the Moderna vaccine has been administered since February 4, 2021), with a total of 856,322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

In the last 24 hours, 66 side effects were reported, of which 62 in the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (10 local and 52 general adverse reactions) and 4 in Moderna (general reactions). CNCAV states that 11 adverse reactions are being investigated.

Since the beginning of immunization, there have been 2,415 adverse reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 8 to the Moderna vaccine.

AGERPRES .