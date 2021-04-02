COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 57,969 persons inoculated in past 24 hrs

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that 57,969 doses of vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 47,155 - Pfizer, 6,314 - AstraZeneca and 4,500 - Moderna, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) through the National Electronic Vaccine Registry app.

According to the CNCAV, 25,043 people were given the priming shot, and 32,926 people received the booster shot, agerpres.ro confirms.

The source informs that since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on 27 December 2020, 3,203,876 doses have been administered to a number of 2,065,575 people, of whom 935,157 have been immunized with the first dose and 1,105,375 received both doses.

In the last 24 hours, 177 side effects were recorded, 27 had a local reaction and 150 had whole-body reactions. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 10,862 adverse reactions to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, 1,071 local type and 9,791 whole-body reactions.

At the same time, the CNCAV says that 89 adverse reactions are under investigation and that "a severe anaphylactic case" has been recorded.