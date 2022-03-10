COVID-19 vaccination to be conducted mainly in family physicians' practices

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) mission will end in the coming weeks, and the vaccination against COVID-19 will be conducted mainly at the family physicians' practices, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu said on Thursday, after a meeting with the representatives of the family physicians about the integration of the COVID-19 vaccination activity in the Vaccination Program of the Ministry of Health.

"As president of CNCAV, I have told my fellow family physicians that I appreciate their extraordinary work on the COVID-19 vaccination, which began in their practices on May 4 last year and has so far led to the vaccination of over 1.1 million Romanians. I assured them of the support of the Ministry of Health so that the vaccination continues to be carried out properly," Andrei Baciu wrote on his Facebook page.

Starting with March 14, the data on the vaccination of people in Romania will be communicated weekly by the National Institute of Public Health. This measure is part of the campaign-type Plan for the transition of vaccination against COVID-19 to the National Vaccination Program of the Ministry of Health.