Criminal record certificates to be available for online issue, as of Wednesday

The criminal record certificates will be available for online issue, as of Wednesday, through the ghiseul.ro and hub.mai.ro platforms, the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization and the Ministry of Interior launching together a pilot project in this respect.

"Starting today, February 1, the pilot version of the application allows the issuance of criminal record certificates for natural persons, of Romanian citizenship, who are not registered in the records of the Romanian National Criminal Record Record System - ROCRIS," MCID informs in a press release.

Citizens have at their disposal two access mechanisms for obtaining the record certificate: directly by logging into the portal hub.mai.gov.ro or by accessing GHISEUL.ro, the two platforms being interconnected.

According to the MCID, the pilot project will be extended, and the application for the electronic issuance of the criminal record certificates will be available both for natural persons who have entries in the record, as well as for legal entities in Romania, until the end of July 2023.

According to Law no. 3/03.01.2023, which supplements art. 28 of Law no. 290/2004 regarding the criminal record, at the request of natural or legal persons, the criminal record certificate is issued free of charge and in electronic form. Criminal record certificates issued in electronic form are signed with a qualified electronic signature and are considered to be authentic documents.

At the same time, the system offers the possibility to verify the authenticity of the document, based on the registration number of the registry certificate and the person's CNP.