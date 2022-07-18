Criminal record in case of the Portuguese tourist who died struck by lightning in Bucegi Mts

The Police have opened a criminal case for manslaughter for the case of the Portuguese tourist that died on Sunday in the Bucegi Mountains, after being struck by lightning, establishing that he stayed behind the group he was with because he wanted to take photos.

According to the data communicated on Monday by the Prahova County Police Inspectorate (IPJ), the Police of Busteni were notified by a woman about the fact that while hiking on the mountains between Buscoiu Peak and Omu Peak, one member of the group she was part of was struck by lightning.

"Following investigation it was established that while hiking on the mountain trail, the 17 tourists, accompanied by two guides, were caught in the rain, while the 35-year-old Portuguese male, who stayed behind to take landscape photos, was struck by lightning," IPJ says.

The man's body was brought down from the mountain on Sunday by a mountain rescue team, action which took over 10 hours, and the body was brought to the Prahova Coroner's Office, in order to establish precisely the cause of death, Agerpres.ro informs.

Investigations are being made under the aspect of manslaughter.