Crin Bologa picked to become new chief anti-graft prosecutor

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu announced on Tuesday that he is recommending Crin Bologa for appointment as chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA).

According to the procedure, the minister's proposal will be submitted to the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM) for an opinion. If the opinion is positive, Predoiu will submit the proposal to President Klaus Iohannis for the appointment of the new chief prosecutor of the DNA.