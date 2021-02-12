Croatia removed from list of countries with high epidemiological risk; free assistance for Moldova

The National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU) adopted on Friday Decision 10 providing free international assistance to Moldova, replenishing emergency stockpiles with medical products, materials and protective equipment needed for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, and getting Croatia off the list of countries with high epidemiological risk which nationals have to get quarantined when arriving in Romania.

Under the decision, international assistance will be provided, free of charge, to Moldova consisting of emergency medical products: 1,500,000 surgical masks, 100,000 FFP3 type protective masks, 100,000 coveralls, including hoods and foot protection, as well as 100,000 medium disposable gloves.

Also approved is an increase in the emergency medical stockpiles by 1,500,000 surgical masks, 100,000 FFP3 type protective masks, 100,000 coveralls, including hoods and foot protection and 100,000 medium disposable gloves.The funds needed for the purchase of these products will be allocated to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the General Emergency Management Inspectorate from government's Budget Reserve Fund."It is hereby approved amending the list of countries/areas/ territories of high epidemiological risk, which means people coming therefrom will have to get quarantined upon arriving in Romania, as provided for under Decision 9 of the National Emergency Management Committee of February 11, 2021, in order to strike off Croatia," reads the decision.