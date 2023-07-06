CSAT decides creation in Romania of F-16 pilot training regional hub

At its Thursday meeting, the Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) examined Romania's participation in a new transatlantic project - the establishment in Romania of an F-16 pilot training facility, the Presidential Administration informs in a release.

Together with other allies and the company that designs this fighter jet, a regional hub will be created in Romania for the training of pilots who will fly the F-16, and where Romanian pilots set to operate such aircraft will be trained. Later on, the facility will be opened to pilots from NATO allied and partner states, Ukraine included.

"This regional training hub will cover the training requirements from allies and regional partners, positioning Romania as a regional leader in the field of F-16 pilot training and thus contributing to increasing cohesion, demonstrating unity and strengthening the Euro-Atlantic deterrence and defense posture," the cited source said. AGERPRES