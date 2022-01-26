CSAT meeting about security situation in extended area of Black Sea and NATO Eastern Flank

The meeting of the Supreme Council for the Country's Defence, convoked by President Klaus Iohannis, started, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The agenda of the meeting included, according to the Presidential Administration, topics referring to the security situation in the extended area of the Black Sea and the Eastern Flank of NATO and measures regarding the development of capacities to respond to the new challenges of the security environment and increasing resilience.

Defence Minister Vasile Dincu stated, on Wednesday, that the CSAT discussion will have in view the impact of a possible conflict on Romania and will propose a set of measures in this context.

He added that "the issue of sending soldiers or equipment to Ukraine is out of the question." "If you look at the NATO rules, neither NATO can do this, because the deployment of any troops can be done only in case a NATO member state is threatened. In the case of Ukraine this is not the case," said the Minister of Defence.

Asked about a possible activation of reservists in the army, Vasile Dincu said "we are not in such a situation."

The CSAT meeting was convened by President Klaus Iohannis after a meeting took place last Friday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace between Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and President Klaus Iohannis to discuss the security situation on the Eastern Flank of the North Atlantic Alliance.