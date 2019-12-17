CSAT meeting ends

Tuesday's meeting of Romania's Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) during which the 2020 budget proposals for institutions with responsibilities in the field of national defense and security were discussed, ended after 20 minutes of talks.

Attending the CSAT sitting, chaired by President Klaus Iohannis, were Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu, Minister of Finance Florin Citu, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) Director, Eduard Hellvig, the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE) Director, Gabriel Vlase.On Monday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced that he had received support from the National Liberal Party (PNL) leadership for taking responsibility for the 2020 state budget and social insurance budget, adding that the best date for Parliament's plenary sitting is December 23.