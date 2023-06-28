CSAT to convene on July 6 to discuss Romania's objectives for NATO summit.

President Klaus Iohannis has called on the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) to convene on July 6 at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, told Agerpres.

According to the Presidential Administration, the main items on the agenda of the meeting includes:

- Romania's objectives for the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 11-12;

- The armed forces of Romania that can be made available for missions and operations outside Romania in 2024.