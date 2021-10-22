Cseke Attila: Total ban on private events to be proposed

Interim Health Minister Cseke Attila on Friday pointed out that some of the measures that will be taken in the context of the pandemic aim at banning the organisation of private events and the obligation to wear a protective mask both indoors and outdoors, "without exception."

"The measures we are discussing - which obviously must be approved by CNSU [National Committee for Emergency Situations] decision and then by a government decision, and, in a third stage, will have to be transposed in minister orders in certain areas - concern the night movement ban, with small exceptions, which are related primarily to those who have a green certificate, to urgent cases that have occurred before, related to medical issues, to those who have jobs during the night and must be present at work. There will be proposed a total ban on private events, baptisms, weddings, regardless of the beneficiary, if I may say so, that is these private events will be prohibited. Masks - will be mandatory in both indoor and outdoor spaces. For example, that exception that existed that a maximum of 10 people in an office can stay together without a mask if they are all vaccinated will no longer exist, it will be only for one single person in the office," said the minister, present at the opening of the "Vaccination for Life Marathon."

According to him, access to restaurants will be allowed only for those with a green certificate."Also, access to most institutions and restaurants will be allowed only for those who have this green certificate, namely they are either vaccinated, have passed through the disease, or are tested. These are the measures we are discussing, we are talking today and we will give a final form in the government meeting," said Cseke Attila.