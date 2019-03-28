CSM's Prosecutors' Section: Emergency not justified in modification of criminal and criminal procedure codes

The Prosecutors' Section of the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM) believes there is no emergency right now in the modification of the criminal and criminal procedure codes, reads a release of the CSM posted on this institution's Website.

"The Section underscored that the adoption of such modifications, without a proper assessment of its impact and without consulting the magistrates, can negatively impact the activity of the prosecutors' offices, with repercussion including on the predictability of the legal norms that the citizens are the first to benefit from," reads the release.

Moreover, the Section for prosecutor asks for the continuation of parliamentary procedures started in 2018 with respect to the modification of the criminal and criminal procedure codes, in order to ensure the necessary framework for real debates that will effectively involve the judicial system.