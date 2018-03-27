stiripesurse.ro

  
     
CSM to request European Commission clarification regarding requests for info on corruption cases

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
parchet csm diicot dna

The Judges' Section of the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) decided on Tuesday to send a letter to the European Commission asking for clarifications regarding the requests for information on certain cases of corruption which the European body addressed to the Romanian authorities. 


"Through the decision no.237 ruled today, (...) the Judges' Section within the Council, convinced by the role of the European Commission in assessing Romania's progresses in the justice area, taking into account the wide debate determined by the document which surfaced in the public space and dated 10 October 2012, sent by the Justice Ministry to the Commission, found it useful to send a letter to this European body in order to accurately clarify the meaning of the requests contained in the paragraphs 18 and 20, these pieces of information being intended to eliminate any speculation in this regard," a release of the CSM sent to AGERPRES mentions.

According to the same source, the Judges' Section also decided to send a request to the Justice Ministry for the communication of any clarifications related to the respective document, including in respect to the courts involved in the assessment procedures under the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM).

