CultMin Romascanu: 'Mastering the Music Business' contributes to the internationalisation of Romanian music

The "Mastering the Music Business" (MMB) event contributes to the internationalisation of Romanian music, Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu said on Tuesday at the official opening ceremony of the event.

"It brings together artists, managers, impresarios, artists from Romania and abroad, something extremely beneficial for the internationalisation of Romanian music. We are already in charts, in many of the big countries of the world with Romanian artists. It is an export item, if we look from the point of view of the economy of culture, and a message of national culture that we transmit abroad," said Romascanu.

He added that the Romanian music market has at least two important components - concerts and live music.

"The distribution channels have changed, it is no longer like in the old days a place where you go to get records and leave. There are many streaming platforms where, through such type of events, people from Romanian music can reach and be promoted, because the market is extremely crowded," said Romascanu, told Agerpres.

In his opinion, the government should subsidise this sector, but up to a certain limit. "It's like in acting, like in opera, like in any other art; we're talking about extremely liberal jobs. You're on the market if you're convincing enough or pleasant enough (...). Of course the government has to subsidise, but up to a certain moment. (...) the market is so free and that is the good part, because if you are successful, the sky is the limit."

French ambassador to Romania Laurence Auer said that it is an honour for the French Institute team to be a partner of the "Mastering the Music Business" event for the first time. In the diplomat's opinion, the COVID-19 pandemic was complicated, and the public and artists suffered.

During the event, Romanian and international speakers debate musical topics of interest and meet with independent artists, but also with professionals.

More than 40 panels, workshops, case studies, presentations and Q&A sessions are on the schedule of the event, which takes place Tuesday to Thursday, at the Caro Hotel. Later, from 20:00hrs until midnight, at Club Expirat, the MMB Showcase Festival concerts will take place, where the public has the opportunity to listen to bands at the beginning of their journey.