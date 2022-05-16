CultMin Romascanu: We are in the situation of the elder brother who needs to share his experience

The Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, stated on Monday, in a joint press conference with his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova, Sergiu Prodan, that Romania is in the situation of the elder brother when it comes to the Republic of Moldova and "has to offer its gathered experience."

Lucian Romascanu said that, during the visit of the Moldovan minister, who had a series of meetings with representatives of some Bucharest cultural institutions, we established "how we can help" the Republic of Moldova.

The Minister of Culture promised to contribute "with all he can" to the restoration of the National Theatre in Chisinau "which is 100 years old and which, unfortunately, is not in a very good shape." In this regard, an adviser to the minister will be in charge of raising funds for the National Theatre in Chisinau, Lucian Romascanu added.

He also announced that the famous composer Eugen Doga and the opera soloist Elena Mosuc received a plaque of honour from the Romanian Ministry of Culture for their contribution to the development of the Romanian culture, and the director of the Chisinau National Theatre, Petru Hadarca, will present in Bucharest, on May 22, a film about the history of this theatre.

In this context, Sergiu Prodan pointed out that the "synchronization" of the ministries of culture on the two banks of the Prut river is desired and mentioned a series of support measures for the Republic of Moldova undertaken by Romania over the years.

