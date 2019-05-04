CultureMin Breaz: Culture Ministry supports any cultural event preserving traditions

Culture Minister Daniel Breaz on Sunday assured Brasov Mayor George Scripcaru of the institution's support for any cultural event preserving traditions, such as the Young Men's Horseback Parade, an event which he participated in alongside Brasov authorities and politicians from the ruling coalition and the Oppositions.

"This descent of the young men from Scheii Brasovului represents a cultural event and I congratulate all those involved in preserving these traditions, because I have seen not only simple people, people from all society layers wanting to keep traditions. I congratulate them once more and thank them for preserving the traditions of Brasov and not only, but also the traditions of entire Romania and of Romanians," the Culture Minister said.In a statement to the press, he underscored that "all these cultural events, taking place in Romania, based on some projects filed with the Culture Ministry, will be financially supported, so that their development and continuity may be ensured from year to year."Brasov Mayor George Scripcaru offered Minister Breaz an album, asking for financial support for the Young Men to be able to carry on their traditions and the Minister assured Brasov Mayor George Scripcaru of the institution's support for any cultural event preserving traditions."I assure you that there is support from the Culture Ministry for any cultural event preserving traditions not only in Brasov, but also in Romania. The collaboration with the local authorities is important and this is beneficial for any community," the Minister pointed out.According to the estimations of the Brasov Gendarmerie, the horseback parade of the Young Men from Scheii Brasovului, on the main streets of the historic area of the city, was attended by approximately 20,000 people.