CVM Report/ DNA says it treats with attention recommendations made by European Commission

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) is treating with attention the recommendations made by the European Commission in the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report and expresses its hope that Romania's key-institutions will take action "in view of demonstrating a firm commitment towards the independence of the judicial system and the fight against corruption," a release of the institution sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES informs.

"The DNA leadership took note of the content of the CVM report published by the European Commission on 13 November 2018. It is noted that the fulfillment of the CVM objective no.3, called Fighting high-level corruption, is related to the sustainability of the National Anticorruption Directorate and the irreversibility of the fight against corruption. In relation to this aspect, the DNA underscores that it will remain committed in fighting high-level corruption, doing its legal duties, with professionalism and impartiality. Taking into account that the observations which the DNA has constantly made in the context of the legislative amendments regarding the judicial system and the codes are similar to the view expressed in the CVM report, the institution carefully is treating with attention the recommendations made by the European Commission and voices hope that Romania's key-institutions will act as to "demonstrate the firm commitment towards the independence of the judicial system and the fight against corruption and act in view of restoring the national capabilities of safeguard, control and balance," the DNA release informs.On Tuesday, the European Commission recommended to Romania in its report on the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism to immediately suspend the implementation of the laws of justice and subsequent emergency ordinances, and to revise them fully, taking full account of the CVM recommendations, as well as those issued by the Venice Commission and the Council of Europe Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO).