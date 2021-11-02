Dacia delivers in Romania first 1,000 units of its all-electric Spring model

The first 1,000 Dacia Spring vehicles have already been delivered to Romania, less than a month after the start of sales, the Mioveni-based carmaker announced in a press statement released on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

According to the company, almost a third of the delivered vehicles went to buyers in Bucharest and Ilfov County. Large numbers also went to the counties of Timis, Iasi, Cluj, and Brasov.

The vast majority of customers (95%) also wanted the DC fast charging system offered as an option. By default, Dacia Spring is equipped with a standard cable for Wall-Box 3.7 kW [Mode 3 Charging Station] AC charging.In terms of preferred color, blue is at the top, accounting for 40% of all vehicles delivered in October.The Dacia Spring has a 33 kW (45HP) electric motor, coupled with a 26.8 kWh battery pack that will last for 230 km WLTP cycle and 305 km WLTP City cycle.By default, the vehicle comes equipped with safety devices including speed limiter, ABS, ESP, electronic brake force distributor, six airbags, emergency call (SOS button), automatic headlights, and automatic emergency braking.The warranty offered is three years or 100,000 km for the vehicle, and eight years or 120,000 km for the electric battery.Dacia officials say that deliveries will continue in a sustained manner to all customers who have already filed a firm order.As of late October 2021, there were over 30,000 orders worldwide for the Dacia Spring.