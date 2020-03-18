Dacia employees enter tehnical unemployment Thursday, to prevent coronavirus spread

The leadership and employees of the Dacia plant have decided to cease activity starting Thursday for the 14,000 workers in the plant, in order to protect the health of employees, said, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Dacia Vehicles Trade Union, Ion Iordache, for private broadcaster Digi 24.

"This morning, it was jointly decided that Dacia will cease activity starting tomorrow morning at 7:00 hrs, until April 5. Dacia employs 14,000 persons. It was a necessary measure and it is still a necessary measure for protecting the health of the 14,000 employees. Over 13,500 persons will enter technical unemployment, which will be paid for according to the collective labor agreement, at 85 pct of the wage. It's a very critical situation that we hope to overcome successfully," said the union leader.

He said that more important than production being affected is the health of employees.

"Production will be affected badly, all employees are aware of this, but their health is more important. In this period disinfections will take place, conditions will be prepared to better receive employees, in order to prevent the spread of this virus. We are in permanent discussions, we will hold steadfast. It's a very grave moment. We had discussions yesterday (with the Government - e.n.), it was requested for the state to practically help the enterprises in the private environment. I am convinced we will receive state aid, because, otherwise, the employees in many companies around us will lose their jobs," said Ion Iordache. AGERPRES