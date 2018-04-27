Dacia's new CEO Doucerain: It's really important to keep the company's DNA

Keeping the identity of the Dacia brand is one of my priorities, the new general manager of Automobile Dacia and Groupe Renault Romania Antoine Doucerain said on Friday.

"What is really important for Dacia is to keep the DNA of the company. This DNA means producing attractive, very good quality cars at the best prices ... (...) We want to keep this because it is a competitive edge. We have to evolve (...), but we must stay close to the needs of our customers," Doucerain told a news conference in Bucharest.Also attending the news conference was Yves Caracatzanis, the Automobile Dacia CEO for the past two years. He pointed out that Renault has invested 2.8 billion euros in Romania so far and has mentioned the elements that a company considers when planning to make an investment in another country.Doucerain takes over the position of the Automobile Dacia and Groupe Renault Romania CEO on May 1, 2018.In 2016, Groupe Renault Romania exceeded 5 billion euros in turnover. The group, which employs 17,000 staff, is a local market leader with Dacia and Renault.