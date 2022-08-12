David Popovici blitzes to European 100m semifinals, drops new Championship record

Romanian swimmer David Popovici qualified on Friday for the semifinals of the men's 100m freestyle event of the European Aquatics Championships in Rome, clocking the fastest heat time and a new record of the continental competition.

World champion in 100m and 200m freestyle Popovici won the eighth heat with 47.20 seconds, outswimming the second- and third-fastest competitors, Italians Alessandro Miresse and Lorenzo Zazzeri by 0.40 seconds and 1.07 seconds, respectively.

The previous record, of 47.31 seconds had been set by Russian Kliment Kolesnikov in Budapest on May 19, 2021.

David Popovici will race on Friday evening, starting at 19:42, in the 100m freestyle semifinals. The event will be broadcast on TVR 1.

Romania is represented by a delegation of 11 athletes led by double world champion David Popovici. The Romanian athletes will participate in swimming, diving and high diving events. AGERPRES