The Senate floor leaders committee decided to postpone to May 6 the debate and vote on both simple motions initially entered on the plenary's Monday agenda.

The two motions initiated by the National Liberal Party and the Save Romania Union are targeted at the Justice Minister - "Justice, a sure victim at Toader's hands", and the Minister of Finance, respectively - "Eugen Teodorovici, the Romanians are asking you to resign!"

AGERPRES .