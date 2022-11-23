Declaration of Parliament on commemoration of Holodomor of 1932 - 1933 in Ukraine

Senators and deputies voted, on Wednesday, with 248 votes "for" and one abstention, the Declaration of Romania's Parliament on the commemoration of the deliberate famine of 1932 - 1933 in Ukraine, the Holodomor.

The declaration, read in plenary sitting by the deputy from the group of national minorities Nicolae Miroslav Petretchi, recognizes the Holodomor as a crime committed against the Ukrainian people and humanity and strongly condemns this act directed against the Ukrainian people, with millions of victims, marked by massive violations of the most basic civil rights and liberties, as well as immense suffering.

At the same time, the document expresses solidarity with the Ukrainian people who suffered in this tragedy, paying tribute to the millions of victims of the artificial famine of 1932-1933.

The declaration also firmly condemns the similar criminal method by which Romanians in Bessarabia were subjected to deliberate, artificial starvation to force collectivization from 1946-1947 and expresses support for the protection and respect of fundamental human rights and freedoms.

European integration was based on the availability of reconciliation and the assumption of tragic moments in the history of the 20th century, as well as on the recognition of the fact that reconciliation with a difficult past does not equate to collective guilt, but forms a stable basis for the construction of a common European future, founded on widely shared values and principles, the document reads.

The PNL (National Liberal Party) deputy Alexandru Muraru emphasized that Romania joins, through a historic decision, democratic and dignified states from all over the world, which recognize and solemnly undertake not only the commemoration of the famine of 1932-1933, but also the "recognition of genocide, systematic actions, direct, cynical, criminal actions of the Soviet Union and its leaders to physically destroy the Ukrainian nation".

PSD (Social Democratic Party) MP Adrian Solomon stated that "the criminal decisions of the authorities in the Soviet Republic of Ukraine related to the selective supply of some communities and the punishment of those who opposed collectivization led, according to historians, to the death of 10 million people, including deportations from Siberia ".

AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) deputy George Simion expressed his satisfaction with the condemnation, in the Parliament, of a "tragedy of humanity", emphasizing that Romanians were also victims of the Holodomor.

Today is the moment when the Romanian Parliament recognizes the Holodomor for what it is - a genocide, and our recent history must not be forgotten, and therefore this moment is an important one, said USR (Save Romania Union) deputy Dan Barna.

According to UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) deputy Szabo Odon, the 20th century was not only a century of the two world wars, but also the period in which humanity experienced the application of ideological extremism.

Prior to the joint plenary sitting, an exhibition dedicated to the commemoration of the victims of the Holodomor from 1932 - 1933 was opened in the foyer of the Chamber of Deputies, in the presence of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Romania, Ihor Prokopchuk, several heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest, representatives of the Romanian Parliament.AGERPRES