Defence ministers from South-East Europe to meet in Bucharest

The Defence ministers from South-East Europe will meet on Wednesday in Bucharest.

According to a release from the Ministry of National Defence (, sent to AGERPRES, the meeting of South-Eastern Europe Defence Ministerial (SEDM) represents a good opportunity to reconfirm Romania's commitment to the projects carried out within the initiative, as well as to support certain proposals aimed at consolidating the SEDM as the main cooperation format in South-East Europe, in the context of the evolution of the security environment in the region.Participating in the meeting chaired by the SEDM Coordination Committee Chairperson, Albania's Deputy Minister of Defence Petro Koci, are representatives of the Ministers of Defence from SEDM member states, the Secretary of State with the Ministry of National Defence, Doru Claudian Frunzulica, the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Moldova, Pavel Voicu, NATO's Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy, Ambassador Tacan Ildem, and the Director of the Center for Security Cooperation (RACVIAC), Jeronim Bazo.SEDM is a regional initiative that contributes to maintaining peace and strengthening good neighborhood relations and close cooperation between the countries of South-East Europe, by providing a platform for political-military dialogue and involvement in projects with practical applicability in the field of security and regional stability.The Meetings of the South-Eastern Europe Defence Ministerial Process include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Georgia, Greece, Italy, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, United States of America, Turkey and Ukraine, and the Republic of Moldova has observer status.Between 2019 and 2021, Albania will chair the Coordinating Committee of the SEDM, as well as the Political Military Steering Committee of the Multinational Peacekeeping Brigade of South-Eastern Europe.