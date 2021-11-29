Defence Ministry: 1,500 servicemen and specialists and 100 vehicles to parade on National Day

Approximately 1,500 servicemen and specialists of the Ministry of National Defence, Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Special Telecommunications Service and the National Administration of Prisons, joined by foreign servicemen, with approximately 100 technical vehicles will participate, on Wednesday, starting with 11:00 hrs, in the National Military Parade organized on the occasion of the National Day of Romania, in the Square of the Arch of the Triumph in Bucharest, informs a release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), agerpres reports.

According to the quoted source, depending on weather conditions, 30 aircraft are also scheduled to perform.

In the are of the Arch of Triumph a technical-military exhibition will be organized, which may be visited after the end of the official ceremony, until 14:00 hrs.Also in Bucharest, starting with 9,00, a military and religious ceremony to lay wreaths and crowns at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is to take place in Carol I Park in Bucharest, and starting with 19:00 hrs, servicemen with the Mihai Viteazu 30th Guards Brigade will withdraw with torches on the route National Military Circle - Victory Way - Palace of the Parliament - Cotroceni Palace - Brigade HQ.In the Alba Iulia garrison, starting with 15:00 hrs, at the monument of the Great Union there will be a wreath-laying ceremony, the activity being followed by the military ceremony, in the area of the December 1, 1918 Boulevard, which will see the march of approximately 550 servicemen and specialists of the Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Internal Affairs, with ground-based technical vehicles and military aircraft.The military ceremonies in the two cities can be followed online, on the Facebook page of the Ministry of National Defence (https://www.facebook.com/mapn.ro/).On the occasion of the National Day on December 1, in garrisons where large military units are deployed, representatives of the Romanian Army will participate, at the request and with the support of local authorities, in the preparation, organization and conduct of parades with personnel and vehicles, as well as military and religious ceremonies to lay wreaths. Furthermore, the National Flag will be hoisted in all military institutions in the country and all maritime and river vessels will fly an all-flag salute.Servicemen on mission in theaters of operations, as well as those on mission in Poland are conducting military ceremonies and specific activities on the occasion of the National Day.On Wednesday and Thursday, MApN is organizing a vaccination marathon, action meant to support the national effort to combat COVID-19. The marathon will take place in the vaccination centers within six military hospitals in the country, which are also regional centers for vaccine storage.