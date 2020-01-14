DefMin Ciuca and Qatari Ambassador Alhemaidi talk about security situation at international level

The security situation at international level, but also the stage and outlooks of the cooperation relations between Romania and Qatar have been discussed on Tuesday, within a meeting between Romanian National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Bucharest Abdulla Nasser A. Alhemaidi, a release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) informed.

According to the quoted source, during the meeting, the two officials expressed their commitment to continue the political-military dialogue in view of developing cooperation in the defence area by identifying common projects."Ambassador Alhemaidi handed Minister Ciuca the invitation sent by the Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the State of Qatar to attend the 7th edition of the Conference and Exhibition Doha International Maritime Defense in March," the MApN release mentioned.The meeting is included in the calendar of periodic talks which the Defence Ministers has with the Accredited Ambassadors in Bucharest.