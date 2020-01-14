 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

DefMin Ciuca and Qatari Ambassador Alhemaidi talk about security situation at international level

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Nicolae Ciucă

The security situation at international level, but also the stage and outlooks of the cooperation relations between Romania and Qatar have been discussed on Tuesday, within a meeting between Romanian National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Bucharest Abdulla Nasser A. Alhemaidi, a release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) informed. 

According to the quoted source, during the meeting, the two officials expressed their commitment to continue the political-military dialogue in view of developing cooperation in the defence area by identifying common projects. 

"Ambassador Alhemaidi handed Minister Ciuca the invitation sent by the Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the State of Qatar to attend the 7th edition of the Conference and Exhibition Doha International Maritime Defense in March," the MApN release mentioned. 

The meeting is included in the calendar of periodic talks which the Defence Ministers has with the Accredited Ambassadors in Bucharest.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.